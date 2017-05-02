BRIEF-Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Llc Q1 total revenue $139.2 millio

BRIEF-Ceiba Energy Services Q1 loss per share $0.00
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
May 2 Och-ziff Capital Management Group Llc :
* Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Llc says distributable earnings for Q1 of 2017 were $35.7 million, or $0.07 per adjusted class a share
* Och-Ziff Capital Management - AUM totaled $33.9 billion as of march 31, 2017, decreasing 22pct year-over-year, primarily due to net outflows from co's multi-strategy funds
* Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Llc says for q1 of 2017, gaap net loss of $7.2 million, or $0.04 per basic and diluted class A share
* Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Llc Q1 total revenue $139.2 million versus $188.4 million last year Source text: (bit.ly/2p4dtYX) Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 23 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Tuesday it would not take any action over thousands of complaints about a crude joke that late-night television host Stephen Colbert told about U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin.
May 23 U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said it is not engaged in business combination discussions with commodities trader Glencore Plc or its unit Glencore Agriculture Limited.