BRIEF-OCI partners' Q1 revenue rises 33 pct to $93 mln

May 5 OCI Partners Lp
* OCI Partners LP reports 2017 first quarter results and
announces $0.23 quarterly cash distribution
* Q1 revenue rose 33 percent to $93 million
* qtrly net income increased to $14 million compared to a
net loss of $6 million for same period in 2016
* On April 27, both methanol and ammonia plants tripped and
upon restart a leak was discovered in one of waste heat boilers
* Ammonia plant was restarted on May 2, but methanol plant
is still down for repairs
* OCI Partners Lp - partnership estimates total down time
for methanol plant repairs will last approximately 16 days from
unplanned shutdown on April 27
* OCI Partners LP - during improvements to methanol plant,
ammonia plant will only be able to run at up to 70% of nameplate
capacity
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: