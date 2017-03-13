版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 13日 星期一 21:08 BJT

BRIEF-OCI Partners qtrly net loss of $17 mln

March 13 OCI Partners LP:

* OCI Partners LP reports 2016 fourth quarter results

* OCI Partners LP- qtrly revenues decreased 25% to $66 million compared to $88 million for same period in 2015

* OCI Partners LP- qtrly net loss of $17 million compared to net income of $15 million for same period in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐