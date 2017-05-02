BRIEF-Oclaro reports Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.23

May 2 Oclaro Inc

* Oclaro announces third quarter fiscal year 2017 financial results

* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.23

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.22

* Sees q4 2017 revenue $144 million to $152 million

* Q3 revenue $162.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $160.2 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Oclaro Inc- guidance for quarter ending july 1, 2017 is revenues in range of $144 million to $152 million

* Oclaro Inc- guidance for quarter ending july 1, 2017 is non-gaap gross margin in range of 38% to 41%

* Q4 revenue view $164.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S