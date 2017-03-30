版本:
BRIEF-Oconee Federal Financial Corp announces appointment of new CFO

March 30 Oconee Federal Financial Corp

* Oconee Federal Financial Corp. announces appointment of new Chief Financial Officer

* Oconee Federal Financial -John W. Hobbs has been appointed to positions of senior vice president and chief financial officer of Oconee and Oconee Federal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
