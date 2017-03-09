版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 9日 星期四 09:02 BJT

BRIEF-Octant Energy announces board changes

March 9 Octant Energy Corp

* Octant energy corp. Announces acquisition update, debenture financing, board changes and voluntary delisting from the tsx venture exchange Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐