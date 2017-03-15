版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 15日

BRIEF-Ocular Therapeutix announced positive results of patient experience study of Dextenza

March 15 Ocular Therapeutix Inc

* Ocular Therapeutix Inc - announced positive results of patient experience study of dextenza (dexamethasone insert) 0.4 mg for intracanalicular use

* Nda for dextenza is currently under review by fda for treatment of ocular pain occurring after ophthalmic surgery

* Fda has set a pdufa target action date for july 19, 2017

* Ocular therapeutix - intends to submit an nda supplement for dextenza to broaden its label to include a post-surgical inflammation indication

* All patients reported that intracanalicular insert was comfortable Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
