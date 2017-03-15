BRIEF-Ocular Therapeutix announced positive results of patient experience study of Dextenza

UPDATE 1-New Ford CEO eligible for $13.4 mln in annual compensation
May 24 Ford Motor Co said on Wednesday new Chief Executive James Hackett is eligible for at least $13.4 million in total annual compensation.
March 15 Ocular Therapeutix Inc
* Ocular Therapeutix Inc - announced positive results of patient experience study of dextenza (dexamethasone insert) 0.4 mg for intracanalicular use
* Nda for dextenza is currently under review by fda for treatment of ocular pain occurring after ophthalmic surgery
* Fda has set a pdufa target action date for july 19, 2017
* Ocular therapeutix - intends to submit an nda supplement for dextenza to broaden its label to include a post-surgical inflammation indication
* All patients reported that intracanalicular insert was comfortable Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 24 U.S. bank Citi held on to top spot in the foreign exchange industry’s main annual ranking of traders by volume on Wednesday despite losing around 2 percent in market share, results showed.
ZURICH, May 24 A person in Germany treated with Roche’s new multiple sclerosis drug Ocrevus has been diagnosed with an often-deadly brain infection after switching from another medication earlier this year, the Swiss drugmaker said on Wednesday.