BRIEF-Ocular Therapeutix NDA resubmission for dextenza accepted by FDA

Feb 22 Ocular Therapeutix Inc

* Ocular Therapeutix announces FDA acceptance of NDA resubmission for dextenza for the treatment of ocular pain occurring after ophthalmic surgery

* Ocular Therapeutix Inc - target action date under prescription drug user fee act of July 19, 2017 for potential approval of dextenza Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
