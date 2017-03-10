BRIEF-Ocular Therapeutix Q4 loss per share $0.52

March 10 Ocular Therapeutix Inc:

* Ocular Therapeutix(tm) reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Q4 loss per share $0.52

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly total revenue $511,000 versus $436,000

* Ocular Therapeutix Inc - as of december 31, 2016, cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities totaled $68.1 million

* Will need to obtain additional capital to support planned commercial launch of dextenza, subject to fda approval