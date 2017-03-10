BRIEF-Ocular Therapeutix Q4 loss per share $0.52

BRIEF-GTT Communications enters non-binding LOI with possible acquisition candidate in telecom sector
* In May co entered non-binding LOI with possible acquisition candidate in telecom sector for proposed purchase price of about $39.5 million
March 10 Ocular Therapeutix Inc:
* Ocular Therapeutix(tm) reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* Q4 loss per share $0.52
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly total revenue $511,000 versus $436,000
* Ocular Therapeutix Inc - as of december 31, 2016, cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities totaled $68.1 million
* Will need to obtain additional capital to support planned commercial launch of dextenza, subject to fda approval
* Steadymed files for sale of 7.5 million shares of co by selling stockholders- SEC filing
* On May 23, Stephen Baksa sent letter to co's interim CEO - SEC filing