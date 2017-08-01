BRIEF-Ocular Therapeutix to eliminate 26 positions across organization

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Ocular Therapeutix Inc:

* Ocular Therapeutix says on july 31, board of directors approved a strategic restructuring to eliminate a portion of company's workforce - sec filing

* Ocular Therapeutix - company will eliminate 26 positions across organization, representing approximately nineteen percent of company's workforce

* Currently expects to substantially complete restructuring and to record restructuring charges in q3 of 2017

* Currently anticipates incurring total restructuring costs of approximately $1.5 million

* Ocular says co continuing to review potential impact of restructuring; unable to estimate any additional restructuring costs or charges at this time