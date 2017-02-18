BRIEF-Ocwen enters into comprehensive settlement with California Department of Business Oversight

BRIEF-Samsung Electronics announces pricing and availability of new Samsung gear 360 in U.S.
* Samsung Electronics America Inc says announced pricing and availability of new samsung gear 360 in united states
Feb 17 Ocwen Financial Corp:
* Ocwen enters into comprehensive settlement with California Department of Business Oversight
* Ocwen financial corp- settlement and termination of january 2015 consent order between ocwen loan servicing llc and dbo without admitting any wrongdoing
* Says in addition, ocwen has agreed to pay a cash settlement of $25 million to department of business oversight
* Ocwen financial corp-to also provide additional $198 million in debt forgiveness through loan modifications to existing california borrowers over 3 years
* Ocwen financial corp- under settlement, dbo to lift restriction on co's ability to buy mortgage servicing rights associated with california properties
* Spartan Motors names James A. Sharman as chairman of the board
* Spartan Motors names James A. Sharman as chairman of the board

* American Airlines names Nathan J. Gatten senior vice president – government affairs