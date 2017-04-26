版本:
中国
2017年 4月 26日

BRIEF-Ocwen Financial announces filing of two related motions

April 26 Ocwen Financial Corp:

* Ocwen Financial - announces filing of 2 related motions that seek early court ruling that "consumer financial protection bureau (CFPB) is unconstitutional" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
