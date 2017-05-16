BRIEF-Ocwen Financial files amendment to 2016 annual report on form 10-K

May 16 Ocwen Financial Corp

* Ocwen Financial Corp says files amendment to 2016 annual report on form 10-K

* Ocwen Financial - amendment related to a confidential MOU with Multistate Mortgage Committee

* Ocwen Financial Corp says amendment did not result in any changes to company's consolidated financial statements and related footnote disclosure

* Ocwen Financial - management re-evaluated effectiveness of disclosure controls, internal control over financial reporting as of Dec 31, 2016

* Ocwen Financial - management concluded co's disclosure controls, procedures, internal controls over financial reporting not effective as of Dec 31, 2016

* Ocwen Financial - disclosure controls not effective as of Dec 31, 2016 solely due to material weakness resulting in failure to provide disclosure of mou

* Ocwen Financial - evaluating necessary changes to its controls to remediate weakness and expects to provide an update in its June 30, 2017 form 10-Q Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: