BRIEF-Ocwen financial files for non-timely 10-Q

May 10 Ocwen Financial Corp:

* Files for non-timely 10-Q- sec filing

* Ocwen Financial says incurred GAAP net loss of $32.6 million, or $0.26 per share for march quarter versus net loss of $111.2 million or $0.90 per share last year

* Says currently expects to file its form 10-q on or before may 15, 2017