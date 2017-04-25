BRIEF-Ocwen Financial files motions for restraining orders against some state mortgage regulators

April 25 Ocwen Financial Corp:
* Ocwen Financial says files motions for restraining orders
and injunctions against Illinois and Massachusetts mortgage
regulators
* Ocwen Financial Corp says plans to appeal or respond to
each of remaining state mortgage regulator actions in coming
days
* Ocwen Financial Corp says continues to seek an "acceptable
resolution" to resolve all state concerns
* Ocwen-Over course of almost 2 yrs, co, board have been in
regular communication with state mortgage regulators, including
those in Illinois, Massachusetts
* Remains "committed" to working with Illinois,
Massachusetts, other state regulators to resolve valid concerns,
commenced those efforts
