BRIEF-Ocwen financial issued statement in response to legal action filed by Consumer Financial Protection Bureau

April 20 Ocwen Financial Corp

* Ocwen Financial issued statement in response to legal action filed by Consumer Financial Protection Bureau

* Ocwen Financial - "believes its mortgage loan servicing practices have and continue to result in substantial benefits to consumers above and beyond other mortgage servicers"

* Ocwen Financial Corp says "disputes" CFPB'S claim that ocwen's mortgage loan servicing practices have caused substantial consumer harm

* Ocwen Financial Corp says unaware of CFPB conducting any detailed review of ocwen's loan servicing files

* Ocwen Financial Corp says received various orders from state mortgage regulators, and are in process of reviewing them in detail Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
