BRIEF-Ocwen Financial, New Residential working on agreement relating to about $117 bln in Mortgage Servicing Rights

May 1 Ocwen Financial Corp :

* Ocwen Financial and New Residential working on definitive agreement to strengthen and solidify relationship

* Proposed new agreement relates to approximately $117 billion in Mortgage Servicing Rights

* Under agreement, New Residential would also make an equity investment in Ocwen and become a 4.9% owner

* New arrangement would involve upfront payments to Ocwen of $425 million as MSRs transfer

* Proposed new agreement would convert New Residential's existing rights to MSRs to fully-owned MSRs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
