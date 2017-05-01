BRIEF-Ocwen Financial, New Residential working on agreement relating to about $117 bln in Mortgage Servicing Rights

BRIEF-Heritage Commerce Corp prices $40 mln subordinated debt offering
* Heritage commerce corp announces the pricing of $40 million subordinated debt offering
May 1 Ocwen Financial Corp :
* Ocwen Financial and New Residential working on definitive agreement to strengthen and solidify relationship
* Proposed new agreement relates to approximately $117 billion in Mortgage Servicing Rights
* Under agreement, New Residential would also make an equity investment in Ocwen and become a 4.9% owner
* New arrangement would involve upfront payments to Ocwen of $425 million as MSRs transfer
* Proposed new agreement would convert New Residential's existing rights to MSRs to fully-owned MSRs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Heritage commerce corp announces the pricing of $40 million subordinated debt offering
* Says revenue for q1 2017 increased by 66.8% to $0.49 million compared to $0.29 million in q1 2016
* Allergan announces pricing of public offering of senior notes to refinance existing debt