BRIEF-Ocwen Financial reports Q1 loss per share $0.26

BRIEF-Servicenow prices $750 million of 0% convertible senior notes due 2022
May 3 Ocwen Financial Corp:
* Ocwen Financial announces preliminary operating results for first quarter 2017
* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.26
* Q1 revenue fell 2.7 percent to $321.9 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Delinquencies decreased from 11.2 pct at Dec. 31, 2016 to 10.7 pct at March 31, 2017, primarily driven by loss mitigation efforts
* Recent reviews have not identified past or present systematic issues with foreclosure sale processes
* "One area where we continue to invest is in strengthening our risk and compliance infrastructure"
* Last 4 qtrs of testing in 2016 by independent internal review group confirmed no tested national mortgage settlement metrics were "out of tolerance" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Brightpath's successful operations and newly opened centres drive 57.3% growth in quarterly revenue and 133% increase in funds from operations
TOKYO, May 24 Asian shares edged lower in early trade on Wednesday, while the Australian dollar and the offshore Chinese yuan slipped after Moody's cut its sovereign credit rating on China.