版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 21日 星期五 19:03 BJT

BRIEF-Ocwen financial says disputes key allegations made in state regulators' orders

April 21 Ocwen Financial Corp

* Ocwen Financial - disputes key allegations made in state regulators' orders that co's mortgage loan servicing practices have caused substantial consumer harm

* Ocwen Financial - will not sign consent orders that make "impractical demands" that no other market participant could rationally accept Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐