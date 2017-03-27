版本:
2017年 3月 28日

BRIEF-Ocwen Financial says to terminate engagement of operations monitor

March 27 Ocwen Financial Corp

* Ocwen Financial Corp - Co, unit entered into a consent order with New York Department Of Financial Services

* Ocwen Financial - order provides for termination of engagement of third party operations monitor appointed under Co's DEC 2014 consent order with NY DFS in next 3 weeks

* Ocwen Financial - order provides for determination on whether restrictions on acquisitions of mortgage servicing rights in 2014 consent order should be eased Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
