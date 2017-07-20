FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ocwen reaches agreement in principle to settle previously disclosed class action
调查：主要央行为收紧政策预热 尽管通胀仍不温不火
调查：主要央行为收紧政策预热 尽管通胀仍不温不火
中企海外投资"有控有扶" 政策频繁转向或增加企业决策难度
中企海外投资"有控有扶" 政策频繁转向或增加企业决策难度
109家中企上榜世界财富500强 阿里巴巴和腾讯首次入榜
109家中企上榜世界财富500强 阿里巴巴和腾讯首次入榜
2017年7月20日 / 上午11点20分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-Ocwen reaches agreement in principle to settle previously disclosed class action

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

July 20 (Reuters) - Ocwen Financial Corp:

* Ocwen - reached agreement in principle to settle previously disclosed class action captioned in RE Ocwen Financial Corporation securities litigation

* Ocwen Financial Corp says settlement will include an aggregate cash payment by company to plaintiffs of $49 million

* Ocwen Financial Corp - settlement will include an issuance to plaintiffs of an aggregate of 2.5 million shares of company's common stock

* Ocwen Financial-co estimates net pre-tax expense impact of settlement in quarter ending June 30, 2017 to be between loss of $34 million & loss of $36 million

* Ocwen Financial Corp - in lieu of issuing shares, company may elect to pay plaintiffs $7 million in cash

* Ocwen Financial -in no event will co be required to issue over 4 percent of number of shares of co's common stock outstanding as of date of court approval

* Ocwen - if co's efforts to defend claims were not successful, financial condition, liquidity, results of operations could be materially, adversely affected Source text: (bit.ly/2vmJijs) Further company coverage:

