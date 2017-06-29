FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 天前
BRIEF-Ofcom says Sky, Fox News deal raises "media plurality" concerns
#人民币汇率
#英国脱欧历程
#中国楼市调控
#联储加息之路
#图片精选
频道
专题
全球股市仍顺风顺水 欧洲和亚洲股市领航--路透调查
路透调查
全球股市仍顺风顺水 欧洲和亚洲股市领航--路透调查
汇市一周综述：欧洲主要央行欲转向 “特朗普失望”行情未见底
深度分析
汇市一周综述：欧洲主要央行欲转向 “特朗普失望”行情未见底
综述：中国6月官方制造业和非制造业PMI双升 二季度GDP增速有望达6.8%
中国财经
综述：中国6月官方制造业和非制造业PMI双升 二季度GDP增速有望达6.8%
图片视频
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月29日 / 中午11点37分 / 2 天前

BRIEF-Ofcom says Sky, Fox News deal raises "media plurality" concerns

1 分钟阅读

June 29 (Reuters) - UK's Office of Communications -

* Ofcom findings on fox/sky merger published

* ‍Our report finds that proposed transaction raises public interest concerns relating to media plurality

* Identifies a risk of increased influence by members of Murdoch family trust over UK news agenda and political process, with its unique presence on radio, television, in print and online

* Has considered allegations of sexual and racial harassment at Fox News that are extremely serious and disturbing

* We consider that these concerns may justify a reference by secretary of state to competition and markets authority

* Our assessment finds that sky would remain a fit and proper licence holder in event of merger Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/2t4GQgI] Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below