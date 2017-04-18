版本:
BRIEF-Office Depot reports deal to sell operations in Australia and New Zealand

April 18 Office Depot Inc:

* Office Depot announces deal to sell operations in Australia and New Zealand to Platinum Equity

* Says Goldman, Sachs & Co. acted as Office Depot's exclusive financial advisor on transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
