BRIEF-OFG BANCORP Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.26

April 21 OFG Bancorp

* OFG BANCORP REPORTS 1Q17 RESULTS

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.26

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.26 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY CORE NET INTEREST MARGIN (EXCLUDING COST RECOVERIES) EXPANDED TO 5.00% FROM 4.89% PRIMARILY DUE TO LOWER BORROWING BALANCES

* QTRLY INTEREST INCOME INCREASED $0.4 MILLION TO $52.0 MILLION, DUE TO HIGHER YIELDS FROM A LARGER PROPORTION OF RETAIL LOANS