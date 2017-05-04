BRIEF-OGE Energy Q1 earnings per share $0.18

GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares dogged by oil weakness; Treasury yield curve flattens
* Dollar gains vs yen after positive U.S. existing home sales (Updates to open of U.S. markets; changes byline, dateline, pvs LONDON)
May 4 Oge Energy Corp
* Oge Energy Corp - company projects 2017 og&e earnings guidance to be at low end of earnings range of $1.58 to $1.70 per average diluted share
* Oge Energy Corp - oge energy consolidated earnings guidance for 2017 is now projected at lower end of earnings range of $1.93 to $2.09 per share
* Oge Energy Corp. Reports first quarter results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.18
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly operating revenues $ 456.0 million versus. $ 433.1 million
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.94 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.15, revenue view $444.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dollar gains vs yen after positive U.S. existing home sales (Updates to open of U.S. markets; changes byline, dateline, pvs LONDON)
By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, June 21 The Argentine peso on Wednesday fell to its weakest ever while stocks tanked after index provider MSCI unexpectedly decided not to include the country in its emerging markets index. MSCI said it needed more signs that center-right President Mauricio Macri's pro-market reforms were "irreversible" to reincorporate the country's shares into its Emerging Markets Index. Macri has repealed the capital controls and foreign exchange rest
* HAS BEEN SELECTED BY HÉROUX-DEVTEK INC FOR DEVELOPMENT OF THE EWIS (ELECTRICAL WIRING INTERCONNECTION SYSTEM) FOR LANDING GEAR Source text: http://bit.ly/2sUjugD Further company coverage:; (Gdynia Newsroom)