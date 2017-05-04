BRIEF-OGE Energy Q1 earnings per share $0.18

May 4 Oge Energy Corp

* Oge Energy Corp - company projects 2017 og&e earnings guidance to be at low end of earnings range of $1.58 to $1.70 per average diluted share

* Oge Energy Corp - oge energy consolidated earnings guidance for 2017 is now projected at lower end of earnings range of $1.93 to $2.09 per share

* Oge Energy Corp. Reports first quarter results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.18

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly operating revenues $ 456.0 million versus. $ 433.1 million

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.94 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.15, revenue view $444.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S