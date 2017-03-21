版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 21日 星期二 08:54 BJT

BRIEF-OG&E says disappointed by Oklahoma rate case order

March 20 OGE Energy Corp

* OG&E disappointed by Oklahoma rate case order

* Oklahoma Gas and Electric received an order granting an $8.9 million rate increase from Oklahoma Corporation commission Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
