版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 15日 星期三 05:50 BJT

BRIEF-OHA Investment qtrly net investment income $0.08 per share

March 14 Oha Investment Corp

* Oha investment corporation reports fourth quarter and year ended december 31, 2016 results and announces quarterly distribution

* Qtrly net investment income $0.08 per share

* Qtrly net asset value of $3.99 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐