2017年 4月 20日

BRIEF-OHL says not aware of divestment process involving assets of OHL Mexico

April 20 Obrascon Huarte Lain SA (OHL):

* Says acknowledges relevant event filed yesterday by OHL Mexico SAB de CV, a company of which OHL indirectly owns a 56 percent stake, in which it informs that maintains the asset rotation policy in place

* Says it is currently not aware of any divestment process involving assets held by OHL Mexico SAB de CV

