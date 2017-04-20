BRIEF-OHL says not aware of divestment process involving assets of OHL Mexico

BRIEF-Brightpath reports quarterly AFFO per share of C$0.025
* Brightpath's successful operations and newly opened centres drive 57.3% growth in quarterly revenue and 133% increase in funds from operations
April 20 Obrascon Huarte Lain SA (OHL):
* Says acknowledges relevant event filed yesterday by OHL Mexico SAB de CV, a company of which OHL indirectly owns a 56 percent stake, in which it informs that maintains the asset rotation policy in place
* Says it is currently not aware of any divestment process involving assets held by OHL Mexico SAB de CV
TOKYO, May 24 Asian shares edged lower in early trade on Wednesday, while the Australian dollar and the offshore Chinese yuan slipped after Moody's cut its sovereign credit rating on China.
MEXICO CITY, May 23 Altos Hornos de Mexico (AHMSA), one of the country's largest steelmakers, said on Tuesday it had shut down definitively an iron ore mine in the northern state of Durango because of ongoing problems with the union.