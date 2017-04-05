版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 5日 星期三 21:32 BJT

BRIEF-OHR Pharmaceutical announces pricing of $14.175 million public offering of common stock and warrants

April 5 Ohr Pharmaceutical Inc

* OHR Pharmaceutical announces pricing of $14.175 million public offering of common stock and warrants

* Has priced a registered public offering at a price to public of $0.70 per share of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
