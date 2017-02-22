BRIEF-OHR Pharmaceutical takes actions to suspend activities at San Diego lab facility

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares hit 2-yr high after Fed signals gradual tightening
* Fed policymakers support gradual reduction in balance sheet
Feb 22 OHR Pharmaceutical Inc:
* OHR Pharmaceutical- on Feb. 21, 2017, co took actions to suspend activities at its lab facility in San Diego, California- SEC filing
* OHR Pharmaceutical- suspension of preclinical activities at lab facility will result in reduction in workforce of about 8 positions at lab facility
* OHR Pharmaceutical Inc - reduction in workforce of approximately 8 positions at lab facility, reduction will occur immediately Source text: (bit.ly/2m9fC7K) Further company coverage:
* Fed policymakers support gradual reduction in balance sheet
QUITO, May 24 Lenin Moreno was sworn in as Ecuador's president on Wednesday following a tight electoral race that the former vice president won on promises of maintaining the social programs of his leftist predecessor, Rafael Correa.
VANCOUVER, May 24 British Columbia's Green Party plans to decide over the next week which political party to back in the Western Canadian province, its leader said on Wednesday, after final voting results showed the tiny party holding the balance of power.