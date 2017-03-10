BRIEF-Oil-Dri Q2 earnings per share $0.58

March 10 Oil-Dri Corporation Of America:

* Oil-Dri announces second quarter and first six months of fiscal 2017 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.58

* Oil-Dri Corporation Of America - net sales for quarter were $65.2 million compared to net sales of $65.4 million

* Oil-Dri Corporation Of America - in back half of year, plan to reallocate some of anticipated spending, reducing overall advertising & increasing trade promotions

* Oil-Dri Corporation - in back half of year expect general marketing expense to continue to be significant, but slightly less than total spend in fiscal 2016

* Oil-Dri Corporation Of America - "look forward to continuing to expand distribution of our newest animal health products, varium and neoprime"