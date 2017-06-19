版本:
BRIEF-Okumus Fund Management Ltd reports 5.4 pct passive stake in Express Inc

June 19 Express Inc

* Okumus Fund Management Ltd reports 5.4 percent passive stake in Express Inc as of June 16 - sec filing Source text : bit.ly/2tEJd8Z Further company coverage:
