BRIEF-Old Dominion Freight Line Q1 earnings per share $0.80

April 27 Old Dominion Freight Line Inc
* Old dominion freight line reports 11.1% growth in earnings
per diluted share to $0.80 for the first quarter of 2017
* Old dominion freight line inc - company continues to
expect capital expenditures for 2017 to total approximately $385
million
* Q1 earnings per share $0.80
* Qtrly revenue $ 754.1 million versus. $ 707.7 million
* Old dominion freight line inc q1 revenue $754.1 million
versus. $707.7 million last year
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.79, revenue view $752.3
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: