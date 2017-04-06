版本:
BRIEF-Old Dominion Freight Line to be "official freight carrier for MLB

April 6 Old Dominion Freight Line Inc:

* Old Dominion Freight Line Inc - co, MLB announced that Old Dominion will be "official freight carrier for Major League Baseball"

* Old Dominion Freight Line Inc - as part of partnership, Old Dominion will run advertising and promotions across MLB network Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
