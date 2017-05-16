BRIEF-Old Mutual Asset Management launches offering of 17.3 mln shares

May 16 Old Mutual Plc

* Omam announces launch of secondary offering

* Old mutual plc ("old mutual") today announces that om asset management plc ("omam") has launched a public offering of 17.3 million of its ordinary shares

* Ordinary shares are being offered by old mutual, through its wholly owned subsidiary, om group (uk) limited

* Underwriters also have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2.595 million ordinary shares at price set forth in prospectus supplement

* In addition, on 14 may 2017, omam entered into a repurchase agreement with old mutual plc and om group (uk) limited pursuant to which omam agreed to repurchase 5 million ordinary shares directly from om group (uk) limited