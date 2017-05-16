BRIEF-Old Mutual Asset Management launches offering of 17.3 mln shares

REFILE-UPDATE 1-S.Korea stocks may see outflow of up to 4.3 trln won after MSCI includes China -official
* Overall impact on S.Korean shares won't be significant -official
May 16 Old Mutual Plc
* Omam announces launch of secondary offering
* Old mutual plc ("old mutual") today announces that om asset management plc ("omam") has launched a public offering of 17.3 million of its ordinary shares
* Ordinary shares are being offered by old mutual, through its wholly owned subsidiary, om group (uk) limited
* Underwriters also have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2.595 million ordinary shares at price set forth in prospectus supplement
* In addition, on 14 may 2017, omam entered into a repurchase agreement with old mutual plc and om group (uk) limited pursuant to which omam agreed to repurchase 5 million ordinary shares directly from om group (uk) limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Overall impact on S.Korean shares won't be significant -official
BENGALURU, June 21 Gold inched up on Wednesday after hitting its lowest in five weeks in the previous session, buoyed as equities fell. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold had risen 0.2 percent to $1,245.30 per ounce by 0038 GMT, after dropping as far as $1,241 in the previous session. * U.S. gold futures for August delivery climbed 0.2 percent to $1,246.3 an ounce. * A renewed slump in oil prices to seven-month lows put Asian investors on edge on
* Goldcorp announces expiration of offer and final take up of Exeter shares