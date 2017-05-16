BRIEF-Old Mutual Asset Management prices offering at $14.55 per share

BRIEF-Savanna Energy Services says shareholders approve amalgamation with unit of Total Energy Services
* Savanna Energy Services Corp. announces shareholder approval of amalgamation with subsidiary of Total Energy Services Inc.
May 16 Old Mutual Plc
* Om asset management plc ("omam") announced today pricing of a public offering of 17.3 million of its ordinary shares at a public offering price of $14.55 per share
* Public offering is expected to close on 19 may 2017
* Ordinary shares are being offered by old mutual plc, through its wholly owned subsidiary, om group (uk) limited
* Underwriters also have a 30- day option to purchase up to an additional 2.595 million ordinary shares at public offering price, less underwriting discount
* Omam will not sell any shares in offering and will not receive any proceeds from sale of shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MEXICO CITY, June 20 Magenta Infraestructura will offer some 19.6 billion pesos ($1.1 billion) to buy 42 percent of shares in OHL Mexico, a unit of Spanish builder Mexico, in a tender offer, OHL Mexico said in a statement on Tuesday.