BRIEF-Old Mutual sells minority stake in U.S. fund arm to China's HNA

March 27 Old Mutual Plc:
* Old Mutual to sell stake in OMAM to HNA Capital US
* Old Mutual Plc agrees to sell a minority stake in OMAM to
HNA Capital US
* Two-Step transaction for gross cash consideration of
approximately $446 million
* Transaction comprises a sale of a 9.95 pct tranche of OMAM
shares held by Old Mutual at a price of $15.30 per share
* Following transaction, Old Mutual's shareholding will
reduce from 50.8 pct to 25.9 pct
* Sale of a further 15 pct held by Old Mutual at a price of
$15.75 per share
* Completion of first tranche is subject to antitrust
clearance under Hart-Scott-Rodino act in US
* Expected to take place in approximately 30 days
* Completion is expected to take place in second half of
2017
* Old mutual will use proceeds from transaction for general
corporate purposes
* Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Evercore acted as joint
financial advisors
