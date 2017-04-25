版本:
BRIEF-Old National Bancorp Q1 earnings per share $0.27

April 25 Old National Bancorp

* Old national’s 1st quarter net income improves 33.4% and earnings per share increases 12.5% over 1st quarter 2016

* Q1 earnings per share $0.27

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Net interest income for 1(st) quarter of 2017 totaled $105.8 million compared to $109.9 million in 4(th) quarter of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
