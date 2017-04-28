版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 29日 星期六 00:13 BJT

BRIEF-Old Point Financial Q1 earnings per share $0.19

April 28 Old Point Financial Corp:

* Old Point releases first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.19

* Q1 net interest income $7.1 million versus $6.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐