BRIEF-Old Point Financial Q1 earnings per share $0.19

REFILE-BRIEF-US Energy Corp appoints Ryan Smith as CFO
* Appoints Ryan Smith as company's chief financial officer effective as of May 18, 2017
April 28 Old Point Financial Corp:
* Old Point releases first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.19
* Q1 net interest income $7.1 million versus $6.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* On May 22, Co, Anadarko Petroleum agreed to settle Co's deferred PP obligation for Delaware Basin JV Gathering for $37.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Nevada Copper announces private placement with Pala Investments and appointment of independent non-executive director