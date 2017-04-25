版本:
BRIEF-Old Second Bancorp names Brad Adams executive VP, CFO

April 25 Old Second Bancorp Inc:

* Old Second Bancorp names Brad Adams executive vice president and chief financial officer

* Adams will join company as executive vice president and chief financial officer, effective May 2, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
