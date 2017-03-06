版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 6日 星期一 22:16 BJT

BRIEF-Olin Corp intends to commence an offering of $500 mln principal amount of senior notes due 2027

March 6 Olin Corp -

* Intends to commence an offering of $500 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2027

* Proceeds of offering with anticipated borrowings expected to to prepay term loans outstanding under existing credit facility scheduled to mature in 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐