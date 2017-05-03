BRIEF-Olin Corp Q1 shr $0.08

BRIEF-Servicenow prices $750 million of 0% convertible senior notes due 2022
* Servicenow prices $750 million of 0% convertible senior notes due 2022
May 3 Olin Corp:
* Olin announces first quarter 2017 earnings
* Q1 earnings per share $0.08
* Q1 sales $1.567 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.44 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Olin corp says reiterated full year 2017 adjusted ebitda forecast of $1 billion
* q2 2017 adjusted ebitda is forecast to improve slightly compared to q1 2017 levels
* expect improved performance from both epoxy and winchester in second half of 2017 compared to first half of year
* Olin corp says expect second half 2017 adjusted ebitda to be significantly stronger than first half 2017 levels
* second half 2017 epoxy results are expected to benefit from lower raw material costs than were experienced in q1
* Sees 2017 capital spending in $300 million to $350 million range
* In quarter,favorable results in chlor alkali products, vinyls were primarily result of higher than anticipated caustic soda,ethylene dichloride pricing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Brightpath's successful operations and newly opened centres drive 57.3% growth in quarterly revenue and 133% increase in funds from operations
TOKYO, May 24 Asian shares edged lower in early trade on Wednesday, while the Australian dollar and the offshore Chinese yuan slipped after Moody's cut its sovereign credit rating on China.