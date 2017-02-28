版本:
BRIEF-Olin says Joseph Rupp to retire as chairman

Feb 27 Olin Corp:

* Rupp to retire as Olin chairman, CEO Fischer elected to succeed

* Says Joseph Rupp will retire on April 27, 2017 as chairman of Olin board of directors after 45 years with company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
