BRIEF-Olin updates second quarter 2017 outlook

Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 19 Olin Corp-
* Olin updates second quarter 2017 outlook
* Olin Corp - Q2 2017 adjusted ebitda will be reduced by approximately $45 million
* Olin Corp says for full year 2017, Olin is reiterating annual adjusted ebitda forecast of $1 billion
* Olin Corp - is reiterating annual adjusted ebitda forecast of $1 billion with upside opportunities and downside risks of approximately 5%
* Olin expects second half 2017 adjusted ebitda to be significantly higher than first half 2017 levels
* Olin - q2 adjusted ebitda to be reduced due to impact from extended vinyl chloride monomer (vcm) plant turnaround and an unplanned bisphenol a plant outage
* Olin Corp - during q2, planned vcm plant 40-day maintenance turnaround at freeport, texas facility required an extension of approximately four weeks
* Second half 2017 adjusted ebitda is forecast to benefit from reduced maintenance turnaround activity compared to first half levels
* Olin Corp - second half 2017 adjusted ebitda benefit is expected to be approximately $90 million to $100 million
* Olin - in h2 2017, chlor alkali products and vinyls business forecast to benefit from seasonally stronger demand, improved caustic soda, among others
* Olin Corp - second half 2017 epoxy results are expected to benefit from lower raw material costs than were experienced in first half 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.
Bengaluru, June 24 Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest software services exporter, is re-evaluating its long-term targets because tougher market conditions have made them appear "daunting", the company's chairman said on Saturday.