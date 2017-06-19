BRIEF-Olin updates second quarter 2017 outlook

June 19 Olin Corp-

* Olin updates second quarter 2017 outlook

* Olin Corp - Q2 2017 adjusted ebitda will be reduced by approximately $45 million

* Olin Corp says for full year 2017, Olin is reiterating annual adjusted ebitda forecast of $1 billion

* Olin Corp - is reiterating annual adjusted ebitda forecast of $1 billion with upside opportunities and downside risks of approximately 5%

* Olin expects second half 2017 adjusted ebitda to be significantly higher than first half 2017 levels

* Olin - q2 adjusted ebitda to be reduced due to impact from extended vinyl chloride monomer (vcm) plant turnaround and an unplanned bisphenol a plant outage

* Olin Corp - during q2, planned vcm plant 40-day maintenance turnaround at freeport, texas facility required an extension of approximately four weeks

* Second half 2017 adjusted ebitda is forecast to benefit from reduced maintenance turnaround activity compared to first half levels

* Olin Corp - second half 2017 adjusted ebitda benefit is expected to be approximately $90 million to $100 million

* Olin - in h2 2017, chlor alkali products and vinyls business forecast to benefit from seasonally stronger demand, improved caustic soda, among others

* Olin - in h2 2017, chlor alkali products and vinyls business forecast to benefit from seasonally stronger demand, improved caustic soda, among others