2017年 6月 15日

BRIEF-Omada Health announces fundraising of $50 mln

June 14 (Reuters) -

* Omada Health says raised $50 million in fundraising round led by Cigna Corp

* Omada Health - In addition, Cigna will also grow its non-exclusive commercial partnership with Omada

* Omada Health - Commercial collaboration to deliver chronic disease prevention to Cigna members Source text for Eikon:
