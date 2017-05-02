版本:
BRIEF-Oma's annual shareholders' meeting approves Ps. 1,600 million dividend payment

May 2 Grupo Aeroportuario Del Centro Norte Sab De Cv

* Oma's annual shareholders’ meeting approves Ps. 1,600 million dividend payment

* Grupo Aeroportuario Del Centro Norte Sab De Cv - Ratify Diego Quintana Kawage as chairman of board

* Grupo Aeroportuario Del Centro Norte Sab De Cv - Approved payment of a cash dividend of Ps. 1,600 million, or Ps. 4.00 per share

* Grupo Aeroportuario Del Centro Norte Sab De Cv - Shareholders' meeting approved a share purchase reserve of Ps. 1,500 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
