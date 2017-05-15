BRIEF-Omega Advisors ups share stake in Alphabet, Facebook, Zynga, Time Inc

May 15 Omega Advisors Inc:

* Ups share stake in Facebook Inc to 262,900 class A shares from 68,800 class A shares - SEC filing

* Takes share stake of 125,000 shares in Humana Inc

* Ups share stake in Alphabet Inc by 13.9 percent to 158,835 shares of class A capital stock

* Ups share stake in Zynga Inc to 7.1 million class A shares from 1 million class A shares

* Ups share stake in Hess Corp by 24.3 percent to 1.2 million shares

* Ups share stake in Time Inc by 12.1 percent to 4.4 million shares

* Cuts share stake in Allergan Plc by 18.9 percent to 295,188 shares

* Cuts share stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 11.6 percent to 826,103 shares

* Cuts share stake in United Continental Holdings Inc by 5.8 percent to 1.7 million shares

* Change in holdings are as of March 31, 2017 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of Dec. 31, 2016 Source text for quarter ended March 31, 2017: (bit.ly/2ri6tsb)

Source text for quarter ended Dec. 31, 2016: (bit.ly/2ri6mNh)