版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 27日 星期二 04:25 BJT

BRIEF-Omega Commercial Finance executes key acquisition

June 26 Omega Commercial Finance Corp:

* Omega Commercial Finance executes key acquisition & launches Alpha Investment Inc for long term future capitalization growth Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐