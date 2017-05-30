BRIEF-Omega Healthcare announces closing of new and amended senior unsecured credit facilities

May 30 Omega Healthcare Investors Inc :
* Omega announces closing of new and amended senior
unsecured credit facilities; Acquisition and lease of 18
facilities in UK; Corrects market rumor related to signature
healthcare
* Has entered into a new $1.8 billion senior unsecured
revolving and term loan credit facility
* Overall syndication of REIT credit facilities and OHI LP
credit facility raised commitments of over $2.8 billion.
* Entered into an amended and restated $250 million senior
unsecured term loan credit facility
* REIT credit facilities replace Omega's previous $2 billion
senior unsecured revolving credit and term loan credit facility
* Unit entered into a new $100 million senior unsecured term
loan credit facility
* REIT credit facilities include feature that permits co to
expand borrowing capacity to aggregate of not more than $2.5
billion
* Unit's new credit facility replaces its previous $100
million senior unsecured term loan credit facility
* Revolving credit facility matures on May 25, 2021, with 2
options to extend maturity 6 additional months for each option
* For three month period ending June 30, 2017, co expects to
record a one-time, non-cash charge of about $5.5 million
