公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 9日 星期五 05:07 BJT

BRIEF-Omega Healthcare Investors says ‍Bernard Korman retired as chairman of board

June 8 Omega Healthcare Investors Inc:

* Omega Healthcare Investors Inc - ‍Bernard Korman retired as chairman of board of directors, effective as of june 8, 2017​

* Omega Healthcare Investors Inc - ‍board appointed Craig R. Callen as chairman of board, Korman remains a member of board​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
